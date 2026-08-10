Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Dodgers-Royals, MLB betting on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Monday's MLB schedule is loaded with 10 games, including Cardinals vs. Phillies (7:45 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Royals (10:10 p.m. ET). According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Dodgers are -320 money line favorites to beat the Royals. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Cardinals vs. Phillies betting preview



Philadelphia holds a one-game lead over San Diego for the final National League wild-card spot, while St. Louis is just 3.5 games back. The Phillies avoided getting swept over the weekend, as Kyle Schwarber tied the major league lead with two homers to put him at 35 overall this season. St. Louis has won five of its last seven games to get back to the .500 mark. Philadelphia is a slight -115 road favorite in the Monday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Phillies vs. Cardinals and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Royals betting preview



The Dodgers are amid their worst stretch of the season, as they went just 1-5 on a recent six-game road trip and are 11-17 since July 5. They are sending left-hander Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) to the mound on Monday night, as he makes his first start in Los Angeles since being acquired by the Tigers on Aug. 2. The Dodgers are the heaviest favorites on the MLB odds board on Monday, priced at -320 to beat the Royals. Bet on Dodgers vs. Royals and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.