Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Pirates-Marlins, Yankees-Mariners, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's MLB schedule includes an elite pitching matchup featuring Paul Skenes in Marlins vs. Pirates (6:40 p.m. ET), along with a nationally televised showdown between Yankees and Mariners (7:05 p.m. ET). According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Yankees are -130 money line favorites at home against the Mariners. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Marlins vs. Pirates betting preview



Pirates ace Paul Skenes will try to get back on track when Pittsburgh visits Miami on Tuesday evening. Skenes (9-10, 3.96 ERA) is a three-time All-Star and is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, but he has a 5.20 ERA across his last 15 starts. The Pirates and Marlins are both outside the playoff picture but are still alive in the NL Wild Card race. Pittsburgh is a -120 road favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Pirates vs. Marlins and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Yankees vs. Mariners betting preview



New York and Seattle are both struggling offensively heading into Tuesday's series opener. The Yankees are in control of the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Mariners are under .500 but are still fighting for a playoff spot. Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA) is facing Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79 ERA). The Yankees are -130 home favorites, while the over/under is 8. Bet on Mariners vs. Yankees and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.