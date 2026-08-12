Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Mariners, Dodgers-Royals, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded slate of MLB games on Wednesday night, featuring matchups like Yankees vs. Mariners (7:05 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Royals (10:10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. Mariners betting preview



The Mariners are on a five-game losing streak entering Wednesday's matchup in New York, falling four games back of an American League Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Yankees have won five of their last eight games, taking firm control of the first AL Wild Card position. Seattle is 23-35 on the road this season and is just 5-14 since July 20. The Yankees are -130 home favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 8.5. Bet on Mariners vs. Yankees and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Royals betting preview



The Dodgers lost seven consecutive games earlier this month, but they have responded with three wins in their last four games. They hold an 8.5-game lead over Arizona and San Diego atop the NL West, and they have a favorable matchup against the struggling Royals on Wednesday. Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch IV is 4-3 with a 2.45 ERA, but Los Angeles is still a -225 favorite with Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89 ERA) on the mound. Bet on Royals vs. Dodgers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.