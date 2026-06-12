Bet365 bonus code: Claim $365 bonus bets for Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, USA vs. Paraguay, 2026 World Cup

The World Cup takes center stage on Friday with Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3 p.m. ET, followed by USA vs. Paraguay at 9 p.m., offering new users an opportunity to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. According to the latest USA vs. Paraguay odds, the Americans are -105 money line favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

The World Cup features two matches on Friday, including USA vs. Paraguay at 9 p.m. ET. The United States is unbeaten in their last three group stage openers (1W, 2D), with their last loss coming in 2006 against Czechia. The USA's best finish came in 2002 when they were eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals. The Americans earned an automatic bid this year as one of the co-hosts, which is their second time hosting the tournament. The first time came in 1994, when they went 1-1-1 before being eliminated by eventual champion Brazil.

According to the latest USA vs. Paraguay odds at bet365, the Americans are -105 money line favorites. Paraguay is +330, and a draw is +240. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. USA's Christian Pulisic, who has scored 33 international goals in his USMNT career, is +210 to score against Paraguay. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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