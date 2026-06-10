Bet365 bonus code: Claim $365 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 4, World Cup on Wednesday

Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the perfect time for new users to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Spurs pulled off the win in Game 3, but New York enters tonight's contest as a 2.5-point home favorite. The over-under is 216.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Spurs vs. Knicks betting preview

The road team has won all three games of the 2026 NBA Finals after San Antonio pulled off a 115-111 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Prior to the loss in Game 3, New York had reeled off 13 consecutive victories.

According to the latest NBA odds at bet365, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points at home, up one from the opener, while the over/under is 216.5 points. The Over has hit in four of New York's last six games at home. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points in Monday's win, and his over/under for total points scored in Game 4 is 27.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

2026 World Cup betting preview

For the first time ever, 48 teams will compete in the World Cup, as the biggest sporting event in the world takes place across the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning on Thursday. Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, but is behind multiple teams in the 2026 World Cup betting odds at 10-1. Spain is the +440 favorite, followed by France (+460), England (+850) and Brazil (+850). Portugal (+950) also has single-digit odds.

France's Kylian Mbappe is the +550 favorite to win the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goalscorer in the tournament. Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022 with eight goals and two assists across seven appearances. He's followed by England's Harry Kane (+650), Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (+1200), Norway's Erling Haaland (+1400) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (+1600). Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.