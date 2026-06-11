Bet365 bonus code: Claim $365 bonus bets for Mexico-South Africa, Czechia-South Korea, 2026 World Cup Thursday

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday with two matches, making it the perfect time for new users to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Mexico vs. South Africa kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, followed by South Korea vs. Czechia at 10 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

For the first time ever, 48 teams will compete in the World Cup, as the biggest sporting event in the world takes place across the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning on Thursday. The first match of the day pits Mexico against South Africa at 3 p.m. ET. Mexico is unbeaten in its past eight games, while South Africa is winless in its past five matches. According to the latest World Cup odds at bet365, Mexico is the -250 money line favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while South Africa is the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

The final match of opening day takes place at 10 p.m. ET when Czechia battles South Korea at Estadio Akron near Guadalajara. Oddsmakers are expecting a tightly contested bout on Thursday night. South Korea is priced at +170, Czechia at +175, and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.