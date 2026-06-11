Bet365 bonus code: Claim $365 bonus bets for South Korea vs. Czechia, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday night, making it the perfect time for new users to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. South Korea vs. Czechia is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET. According to the latest World Cup odds, South Korea are slight +170 favorites (risk $100 to win $170), while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

The final match of opening day takes place at 10 p.m. ET when Czechia battles South Korea at Estadio Akron near Guadalajara. Oddsmakers are expecting a tightly contested bout on Thursday night. South Korea is priced at +170, Czechia at +175, and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

South Korea is set to make its 12th World Cup appearance. South Korea has made 11 consecutive appearances since 1986, which is the fifth-longest active streak. South Korea was spectacular during World Cup qualifying, going unbeaten with 11 wins and five draws. Czechia, meanwhile, is making its first World Cup appearance since 2006. Czechia qualified for the 2026 World Cup through UEFA play-offs, defeating the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in penalty shoot-outs. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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