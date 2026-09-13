The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate on Sunday, including Vikings vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET), Eagles vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET) and Giants vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

Vikings vs. Packers betting preview

The Packers will be looking to get a bad taste out of their mouth to open the 2026 season after blowing an 18-point lead against the Bears in the wild-card round last season. Green Bay has gone four straight seasons without winning the division title for the first time since 1998-2001, while Minnesota won its final five games last season after a 4-8 start. The Vikings are 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, with the over/under at 46.5. Bet on Packers vs. Vikings and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Eagles vs. Commanders betting preview

Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back NFC East titles, going 11-6 last season before losing to San Francisco in the wild-card round. Washington went 5-12 last season after star quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games and the defense finished last in the NFL in total defense. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites at bet365, with the over/under at 44.5. Bet on Commanders vs. Eagles and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Giants vs. Cowboys betting preview

The Giants have gone 2-13 in season openers since 2011, which is the worst record in the league. They have also lost 16 of their last 18 games against the Cowboys, who have posted fewer than eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-02. They have gone 30 straight seasons without reaching the conference championship game, which is the longest active streak in the NFC. Dallas is a 2.5-point road favorite on Sunday night, and the over/under is 48.5. Bet on Cowboys vs. Giants and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.