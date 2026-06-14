Bet365 bonus code for UFC Freedom 250: Get $365 in bonus bets for UFC White House fight card on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. UFC Freedom 250 is not only taking place on the South Lawn of the White House, but UFC White House is also loaded with important fights. Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje for the lightweight championship in the main event, while the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria is a perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, including a 9-0 mark in the UFC, so he makes sense as the featured fighter for Sunday's loaded card. Topuria is facing Justin Gaethje in a unification fight for the lightweight championship. Topuria is the current champion, while Gaethje is the interim champion in the weight class.

The latest UFC White House odds have Topuria priced as a -700 favorite. The co-main event is expected to be a much closer fight, with Alex Pereira just a -115 favorite against Ciryl Gane in a fight that will decide the interim heavyweight champion. Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unable to compete due to an eye injury he suffered against Gane at UFC 321 last October.

Fan favorite Sean O'Malley, a former bantamweight champion, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Song Yadong. O'Malley is 9-1 (1 NC) in non-title fights in the UFC, and he is a -500 favorite in the UFC betting odds against Aiemann Zahabi. Other fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card include Josh Hokit (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis and Mauricio Ruffy (-670) vs. Michael Chandler.. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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