Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 MLB All-Star Game betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes center stage on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, which is hosting the game for the fourth time. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday betting preview

2026 MLB All-Star Game betting preview

Philadelphia is hosting the All-Star Game for the fourth time, but this is the first one at Citizens Bank Park. The National League is aiming for consecutive victories for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12, and six Phillies are on the roster. Brandon Marsh is the only one in the starting lineup, but Bryce Harper was selected as a Commissioner's Legend Pick.

In the American League, Mike Trout is a starter for the 11th time in his career, tying George Brett for the second-most all-time among AL players. Braves pitcher Chris Sale is an All-Star for the tenth time, while Aroldis Chapman is an All-Star for the ninth time. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.