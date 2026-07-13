Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup betting on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Monday's sports schedule is headlined by the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET, while the World Cup semifinals begin with France vs. Spain on Tuesday. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday betting preview

MLB Home Run Derby betting preview

The 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia begins at 8 p.m. ET, bringing a brand-new format oriented around swings instead of a clock. Participants will get 20 swings in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and 15 in the final round, getting to keep going if you homer on your final swing. Hometown favorites Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber headline the eight-player field.

Schwarber is the +340 favorite in the Home Run Derby odds, followed by White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami (+470) and Rays Junior Caminero (+480). The rest of the MLB odds board includes Jordan Walker (+600), Jac Caglianone (+650), Harper (+850), Ben Rice (+900) and Willson Contreras (+1100). Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

World Cup betting preview

The World Cup is down to four teams, with the semifinals beginning on Tuesday. France, the 2018 champion and 2022 runner-up, is a +135 favorite against Spain on the 90-minute three-way moneyline. Kylian Mbappe is +125 to score a goal, and France is -150 to advance to the final in the 2026 World Cup odds at bet365. Spain (+120) has only allowed one goal in the tournament and is unbeaten across its last 36 competitive matches. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.