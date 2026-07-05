Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup continues with a pair of Round of 16 matches on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Brazil faces Norway at 4 p.m. ET before Mexico hosts England at 8 p.m. ET. England is a -120 favorite to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

Brazil vs. Norway betting preview

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil claimed Group C on goal differential with two wins and one draw before surviving a scare in a comeback win over Japan in the Round of 32. It faces an inexperienced but dangerous Norway team in the Round of 16 on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, with Erling Haaland leading the charge for Norway. Brazil is a -125 favorite to win in 90 minutes and -250 to advance in the Sunday World Cup odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Mexico vs. England betting preview

England faces Mexico in one of the most anticipated matchups in the World Cup this year, with Mexico City serving as the host site for this 8 p.m. ET contest. England won Group L before Harry Kane scored two late goals in a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 32. Kane has scored five goals in the tournament, and he is +150 to score on Sunday.

Mexico is playing its fourth match at the Azteca this tournament, and it has only lost twice in 89 matches at this venue. The co-hosts are also unbeaten in their last 12 international matches, including four wins to open this tournament. However, England is a +150 favorite to win in regulation and -120 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.