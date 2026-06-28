Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Canada-South Africa, MLB, PGA Tour, on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Canada faces South Africa in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. You can also place wagers on Sunday's MLB schedule and the final round of the Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are battling it out. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

The Round of 32 begins with Canada vs. South Africa on Sunday, as Canada becomes the first host nation to play a World Cup match outside of its own borders. Canada had its 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland to wrap up the group stage. It was still a successful group stage for Canada, as it registered 10 more shots on target (21) than its previous two World Cup campaigns combined (11).

South Africa secured a second-place finish in Group A with a 1-0 win over South Korea, making 74-year-old manager Hugo Broos the oldest manager in a knockout game at the World Cup. South Africa recorded a 2-0 win over Canada in 2007 in the only prior head-to-head meeting. Canada is a -134 favorite in the latest World Cup odds at bet365, while South Africa is +400 and a draw is +250 on the three-way moneyline. Canada is -275 to advance, with South Africa at +220. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.