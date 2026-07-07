Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Colombia vs. Switzerland on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 concludes with two matches on Tuesday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Colombia vs. Switzerland starts at 4 p.m. ET, with the winner facing Messi and Argentina. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Colombia vs. Switzerland betting preview

Then at 4 p.m. ET, Colombia and Switzerland meet in Vancouver. Colombia picked up a 1-0 win over Ghana in the first knockout stage, and it is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Los Cafeteros are winless in their last three matches against European competition, but they are 2-1-1 in their last four matches against Switzerland.

Switzerland made history with its 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32, winning three straight World Cup matches for the first time ever. It has not conceded before the 50th minute in its last seven matches, none of which resulted in losses. However, Colombia is the +125 favorite to win in regulation and -160 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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