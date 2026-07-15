Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England vs. Argentina on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is England vs. Argentina in World Cup at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday with a spot against Spain in the World Cup final on the line. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday betting preview

Argentina vs. England in World Cup

This is the sixth World Cup meeting between England and Argentina and the 15th meeting overall, with England maintaining a 6-5-3 record. However, the last two of those three defeats came at the World Cup in 1986 and 1998. Defending champion Argentina has won all six of its matches at this year's tournament, and it has a perfect 5-0 record at the semifinal stage all-time.

Lionel Messi heads into the semifinals as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer (21) and assister (10), while Harry Kane is setting a new all-time English record for outfield player appearances (121). Kane and teammate Jude Bellingham have helped England become the first team in World Cup history to feature two players with six goals each at a single edition. Bellingham has scored two goals in each of the previous two rounds.

England is a +162 favorite to win in regulation, with Argentina at +210 and a draw at +187. Messi and Kane are both priced at +137 to score, while Bellingham is +260. England is -138 to advance, with Argentina at +110 in the England vs. Argentina odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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