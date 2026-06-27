Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England-Panama, Portugal-Colombia on Saturday

The final day of group-stage action at the 2026 World Cup has arrived, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Some of the featured matches include England vs. Panama (5 p.m. ET), Portugal vs. Colombia (7:30 p.m. ET) and Argentina vs. Jordan (10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

England is hoping to secure first place in Group L on Saturday evening when it faces already-eliminated Panama at 5 p.m. ET. Panama became just the sixth nation in World Cup history to lose all of their first five matches at the tournament when it fell to Croatia in a 1-0 final on Tuesday. England beat Croatia before playing to a 0-0 draw against Ghana, and it is a -700 favorite in the Saturday World Cup odds at bet365.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Colombia at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Portugal needing a win to claim first place. Colombia currently holds the top spot with six points, while Portugal has four points and DR Congo has one point. Portugal is a slight -105 favorite on Saturday, as Colombia is +260 and a draw is +280.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, defending champions Argentina face Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Texas. All five of Argentina's goals in the tournament have come from Lionel Messi, who has a chance to become the first man to score in seven straight World Cup matches. Argentina is a -700 favorite, with Jordan at 14-1 and a draw at +800. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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