Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, France-Morocco, Kylian Mbappe on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin on Thursday afternoon with France vs. Morocco at 4 p.m. ET in a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal match. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

France vs. Morocco betting preview

France and Morocco meet in a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal, when France recorded a 2-0 win to make its second straight trip to the final. It cruised to four straight multi-goal wins to open the 2026 World Cup before grinding out a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. Star striker Kylian Mbappe is one goal behind Argentina's Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race heading into the quarterfinals.

Morocco scored three unanswered goals in its win over Canada in the Round of 16, needing just four shots on target to progress. The Atlas Lions are riding a 10-match unbeaten streak since the Africa Cup of Nations final and are out for revenge on Thursday. However, France is -175 to win in regulation and -400 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.