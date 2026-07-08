Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, France-Morocco, Reds-Phillies, MLB on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB takes center stage on Wednesday night with the World Cup off until Thursday. Some of the top MLB games on Wednesday include Reds vs. Phillies and Padres vs. Diamondbacks, which are both on national television. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Reds vs. Phillies betting preview

Cincinnati has lost seven of its last nine games, but it sends its most reliable pitcher to the mound on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. Right-hander Chase Burns is 10-1 with a 2.40 ERA heading into his first start since earning his first career All-Star nod last week. The Reds are -145 favorites against the Phillies, who have trimmed Atlanta's National League East lead to just two games. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Padres vs. Diamondbacks betting preview

San Diego and Arizona have identical records heading into their NL West showdown at 10:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams are 4.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, which is currently occupied by Miami. The Padres are -140 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

World Cup betting preview

France vs. Morocco betting preview (Thursday)

The World Cup quarterfinals begin with a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal match, as France faces Morocco in Boston at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. France cruised through its first four matches of the World Cup before grinding out a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. Morocco was impressive in a 3-0 win over co-host Canada to advance, but France is -175 to win in regulation and -400 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.