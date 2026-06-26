Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, France-Norway, Spain-Uruguay on Friday

There are six more World Cup matches on Friday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Some of the top matches of the day are France vs. Norway (3 p.m. ET), Spain vs. Uruguay (8 p.m. ET) and Belgium vs. New Zealand (11 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

France and Norway have already secured spots in the knockout round, but their position in the bracket is not locked in, as Friday afternoon's match will determine first place in Group I. France leads via goal differential, so Norway needs an outright win to claim the group. The latest Friday World Cup odds have France listed as a -160 favorite, with Norway at +350 and a draw at +375.

The evening slate features Spain vs. Uruguay in Group H, with Uruguay needing a positive result to avoid an early exit from the tournament. Spain is unbeaten in 10 head-to-head meetings, picking up five wins and five draws. La Roja are -160 favorites for this 8 p.m. ET match, while Uruguay is +500 and a draw is +270.

Then at 11 p.m. ET, Belgium faces New Zealand in Group G. Both teams are facing an early exit with a loss, but a win would be enough for either team to advance. Belgium has only won one of its last five World Cup matches since its run to the semifinals in 2018. However, Belgium is a -556 favorite in this match, with New Zealand at +1200 and a draw at +600. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.