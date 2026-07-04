Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Morocco-Canada, France-Paraguay, Fourth of July

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 begins with two matches on Saturday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's 2026 World Cup schedule features Canada vs. Morocco at 1 p.m. ET and France vs. Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

Canada vs. Morocco betting preview

Canada, one of the three co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, is coming off a 1-0 win over South Africa in its first-ever knockout round match. It has lost its last four World Cup matches against top-25 teams in the world rankings though, and Morocco sits inside the top 10 after its run to the semifinals in 2022. Morocco used a 91st-minute goal to level its match against the Netherlands before eventually progressing via penalties. The Saturday World Cup odds at bet365 have Morocco priced at -125 to win in regulation and -300 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

France vs. Paraguay betting preview

France is the current tournament favorite, having appeared in the last two World Cup finals and having won all four of its matches this year. It has scored at least three goals in all of those wins, with star striker Kylian Mbappe scoring six of them. Mbappe is the -110 favorite to win the Golden Boot, while Argentina's Lionel Messi is +110.

Paraguay stunned Germany in penalties in the Round of 32, putting La Albirroja one win away from equaling their best-ever World Cup run from 2010. They have conceded only one goal in their last three matches following a 4-1 loss to Paraguay to open the tournament. France is a -600 favorite to win in 90 minutes on Saturday and -1600 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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