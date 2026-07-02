Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Spain-Austria, Portugal-Croatia on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup knockout round continues with three more matches on Thursday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's World Cup schedule features Spain vs. Austria (3 p.m. ET), Portugal vs. Croatia (7 p.m. ET) and Switzerland vs. Algeria (11 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Austria betting preview

Spain remains one of the favorites to win the World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage. It did not concede a goal for the first time, and it extended its unbeaten streak to 13 matches heading into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET contest. The reigning European champions are -330 to win in regulation and -750 to advance against Austria, which is playing in its first knockout match since 1954.

Portugal vs. Croatia betting preview

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Croatia at 7 p.m. ET, with both sides eyeing a spot in the Round of 16. Portugal has a chance to go four matches unbeaten at a single World Cup for the third time ever, while Croatia has reached the semifinals of the last two editions. Portugal is a -150 favorite to win in regulation and -300 to advance.

Switzerland vs. Algeria betting preview

Thursday's slate concludes with Switzerland vs. Algeria at 11 p.m. ET in an unlikely knockout round matchup. Switzerland has not won a knockout match since 1938, while Algeria is making its second-ever knockout appearance. Switzerland is a slight +100 favorite to win in 90 minutes and -200 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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