Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, USA-Belgium, Spain-Portugal on Monday

The 2026 World Cup rolls on with a pair of Round of 16 matches on Monday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Spain at 3 p.m. ET before USA faces Belgium in the nightcap at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Portugal betting preview

Portugal and Spain will meet for the first time since last year's UEFA Nations League final at 3 p.m. ET with a spot in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on the line. Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Austria in its first knockout stage match, while Portugal notched a 2-1 win over Croatia. The latest World Cup odds at bet365 have Spain priced as a -110 favorite to win in regulation and -220 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

USA vs. Belgium betting preview

Co-host USA is aiming for its first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002, and it gets to host Belgium in Seattle on Monday night. USA has a 1-5 record in the Round of 16 all-time, but it has a chance to improve that record following a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Leading scorer Folarin Balogun was shown a red card, but his suspension was banned, allowing him to play on Monday.

Belgium won its group with a victory over New Zealand following a pair of draws, and it advanced to this stage with a 3-2 win over Senegal. It was a stunning finish, as Belgium trailed 2-0 in the 85th minute before scoring twice in the next five minutes and ultimately netting the winner at the end of extra time. USA is a slight +145 favorite to win in regulation on Monday and -125 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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