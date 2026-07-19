Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Argentina vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup final takes center stage on Sunday, as Spain battles defending champion Argentina at 3 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday betting preview

Spain vs. Argentina betting preview



The 2026 World Cup concludes on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, with defending champion Argentina facing reigning European champion Spain in a matchup between the top two teams in the world rankings. Spain has allowed just one goal and has not trailed in the tournament, cruising to a 2-0 win over France in the semifinals. It is riding a 37-match unbeaten streak and extending it on Sunday would set the European record.

Argentina has rallied multiple times in its run to the final, including its 2-1 win over England in the semifinals. The South American side has won 14 consecutive matches en route to their seventh World Cup final appearance. They are trying to become the first back-to-back winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Spain is the +125 favorite to win in regulation, with Argentina at +260 and a draw at +200. Lionel Messi is +160 to score for Argentina and Lamine Yamal is +240 to score for Spain. The latest World Cup odds at bet365 have Spain priced at -154 to lift the trophy, with Argentina at +130. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.