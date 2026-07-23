Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Tigers-Royals, MLB betting on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are multiple MLB games on Thursday, including Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks (5:15 p.m. ET) and Tigers vs. Royals (6:40 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks betting preview



St. Louis and Arizona were originally scheduled to be off today, but they are meeting in a make-up game from a rainout on June 25. Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is eyeing his fifth consecutive win, while Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy has a 1.46 ERA across his last four starts. The over/under is 7.5 runs, and the Cardinals are slight -115 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tigers vs. Royals betting preview



Royals catcher Salvador Perez can set the franchise home run record on Thursday night against Detroit after hitting career homer No. 317 on Wednesday to help complete a three-game sweep over San Francisco. Perez hit his first career home run in Detroit against Max Scherzer on Aug. 29, 2011. The veteran catcher is +700 to go yard on Thursday, and the Tigers are -240 home favorites. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.