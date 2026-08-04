Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Cubs, Astros-Blue Jays, Tarik Skubal, MLB on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are several enticing MLB matchups on Tuesday night, including Cubs vs. Dodgers in front of a national audience at 8:05 p.m. ET, as new Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal makes his debut. The Dodgers are -195 money line favorites against Chicago, according to the latest MLB odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Cubs betting preview

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers acquired star pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Tigers over the weekend, and the two-time Cy Young Award winner will make his Dodgers debut at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday night. Skubal posted a 2.87 ERA across his final nine starts with Detroit after coming off a 6.5-week injury absence. However, Chicago opened the series with a 10-5 win on Monday night. The Dodgers are -195 favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 9. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Astros vs. Blue Jays betting preview

Houston and Toronto will play the second game of their three-game series at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday after Toronto picked up a 3-1 win on Monday. The Astros have a 2.5-game lead over the Rangers and Mariners atop the AL West, while the Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East but are only four games out of the final AL wild-card spot. Houston is a -130 home favorite on Tuesday, with the over/under set at 8.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.