Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Braves-Padres, MLB on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB returns to center stage on Monday with all 30 teams in action, including Phillies vs. Dodgers (7:10 p.m. ET) and Braves vs. Padres (7:15 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Phillies betting preview



Two National League teams hoping to make deep runs in the postseason open a three-game series on Monday night when the Phillies host the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia hosted the All-Star Game last week, but it followed that up by losing two out of three games against the Mets over the weekend. The Phillies are three games behind the Braves atop the NL East.

The Dodgers took two out of three against the Yankees over the weekend to start their nine-game road trip. They are the defending World Series champions and have the best record in the majors. Philadelphia is a -135 favorite in the Monday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Braves vs. Padres betting preview



Atlanta has scored at least five runs in nine consecutive home games dating back to July 1, and it is coming off a series win over Texas. The Braves scored a combined 29 runs in their series against the Rangers, including an 8-5 win on Sunday. Catcher Drake Baldwin went 5-for-5 on Sunday, becoming the first Atlanta catcher with a five-hit game since Johnny Estrada in 2004.

San Diego avoided being swept by Kansas City on Sunday, cruising to a 19-2 win over the Royals. The Padres are within one game of the .500 mark, and they swept Atlanta in June. The Braves are -140 home favorites on Monday, with the over/under at 9. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.