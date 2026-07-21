Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Mariners-Reds, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's MLB schedule is headlined by Dodgers vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Mariners will host the Reds at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Phillies betting preview



The Dodgers and Phillies play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the defending World Series champion and has the best record in the majors this season, and Philadelphia is trying to make a second-half push to win the NL East. The Phillies are -135 home favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Mariners vs. Reds betting preview



Seattle and Cincinnati meet at 9:40 p.m. ET in one of the final games of the night, providing another MLB betting opportunity at bet365. The Mariners are in a tight battle with the Rangers atop the American League West, while the Reds are in last place in the NL Central. Seattle is a -115 home favorite on Tuesday, with the over/under at 7.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.