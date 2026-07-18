Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for France vs. England, 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are two matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup, starting with France vs. England in the third-place match on Saturday evening. The World Cup final between Argentina and Spain is on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday betting preview

France vs. England betting preview



A third-place match is not what either of these teams had on their minds heading into the semifinals, but this is what they will have to settle for on Saturday night in Miami. France could not get its high-powered attack going in a 2-0 loss to Spain, while England let a 1-0 lead slip away late in a 2-1 loss to Argentina. This is a rematch from the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, when France knocked England out of the tournament in a 2-1 final.

France had its sights set on a third consecutive trip to the World Cup final, but Spain foiled its plans in the semifinals. Manager Didier Deschamps will now wrap up his storied stint with France, and star striker Kylian Mbappe will continue to chase the Golden Boot. Mbappe is tied with Lionel Messi entering Saturday's match, with Mbappe priced at -110 to finish as the top goalscorer in the tournament.

England's Harry Kane is two goals behind Mbappe and Messi, so he is a 33-1 longshot in that market. France is a -118 favorite to win in regulation on Saturday, with England at +280 and a draw at +300. France is -225 to finish third, while England is +162. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.