Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup semifinals betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday when France faces Spain at 3 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday betting preview

France vs. Spain World Cup betting preview

The World Cup semifinals start with a bang, as the two teams with the shortest odds to win the World Cup heading into the tournament meet at 3 p.m. ET. France is trying to become the third nation to make three consecutive World Cup finals after winning the title in 2018 and finished second to Argentina in 2022. Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals and contributed to 11 this year, which are the most since 1970.

Spain is in the World Cup semifinals for the second time, with the first resulting in a title in 2010. It has been a dominant defensive performance from Spain, allowing just one goal in the tournament. However, France is a -150 favorite to advance and a +135 favorite to win in regulation. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.