Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Giants-Angels, Yankees-Phillies, MLB betting on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's sports schedule includes a 15-game MLB slate, the final round of the PGA Tour's 3M Open and NASCAR at the Brickyard. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Giants vs. Angels betting preview



San Francisco will try to sweep Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. ET after winning Friday's game in 10 innings and cruising to a 9-2 win on Saturday. The Giants are amid a six-game homestand and are 10.5 games out of a National League wild-card spot. They are -120 favorites against the Angels, who are in last place in the American League West. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Phillies vs. Yankees betting preview



Sunday Night Baseball features Phillies vs. Yankees, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is on a four-game losing streak after dropping the first two games of the series, getting off to a slow start after hosting the MLB's All-Star Weekend last week. The Phillies are -160 favorites against the Yankees, who are two games behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.