Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Padres-Giants, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's sports schedule features a 15-game MLB slate, including Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 7:20 p.m. ET, along with the final round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Padres vs. Giants betting preview

The Padres and Giants wrap up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. San Diego is sitting just behind Philadelphia in the National League wild-card race, but San Francisco is well outside of the playoff picture. The Sunday MLB odds at bet365 have San Diego priced as a -145 favorite. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball features the Dodgers and Red Sox at 7:20 p.m. ET, wrapping up the biggest series in the majors this weekend. Boston only lost four games in July, while Los Angeles has the best record in baseball and is a two-time defending champion. Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA) is scheduled to face Red Sox starter Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA). The Dodgers are -160 favorites, while the over/under is 9. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.