Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, Braves-Padres, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 17 MLB games on Wednesday, including Dodgers vs. Phillies (6:40 p.m. ET), Braves vs. Padres (7:15 p.m. ET) and Cubs vs. Tigers (8:10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Phillies betting preview



The Dodgers and Phillies will meet in a rubber match on Wednesday night after splitting the first two games of the series. Philadelphia picked up an exciting 10-7 win on Monday, but Los Angeles bounced back with a 2-1 win on Tuesday. The Dodgers are -125 road favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, with Dodgers starter Eric Lauer (3-0, 3.12 ERA) facing Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA). Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Braves vs. Padres betting preview



Atlanta and San Diego have split the first two games of their four-game series in Atlanta, with the series wrapping up on Thursday afternoon. The Braves hold a three-game lead over the Phillies atop the National League East, while the Padres are two games back of the final NL wild-card spot. Atlanta is a -120 favorite in the Wednesday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Cubs vs. Tigers betting preview



Chicago and Detroit continue the trend of splitting the first two games of the series, with those teams wrapping up their three-game set on Wednesday night. The Cubs fell in 10 innings on Monday but responded with an 11-2 win on Tuesday. They are -125 home favorites on Wednesday, as Chicago's Colin Rea (7-6, 4.74 ERA) faces Detroit's Keider Montero (6-5, 3.22 ERA). Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.