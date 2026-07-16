Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Mets, 2026 World Cup, Open Championship on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB returns from the All-Star break with Phillies vs. Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can also bet on the Open Championship and Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday betting preview

Phillies vs. Mets betting preview



Philadelphia kicks off the second half of the season by hosting rival New York after hosting the All-Star festivities earlier in the week. The Phillies had six players on the field during Tuesday's All-Star Game after Kyle Schwarber nearly won the Home Run Derby on Monday. They won two out of three in Detroit prior to the break, putting them in the second National League wild-card spot and two games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

New York is coming off a disastrous first half, posting the fourth-worst record in the majors. Right-handed pitcher Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets on Thursday against Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA). The Phillies are -130 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds, with the Mets at +110. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

World Cup betting preview



The 2026 World Cup final is set for Sunday, as defending champion Argentina faces Spain in a star-studded showdown. Lionel Messi and Argentina got past England with a pair of late goals in the semifinals after Spain picked up a 2-0 win over France in the first semifinal. Spain is a -160 favorite to lift the trophy in the latest World Cup odds.

There is also the third-place match on Saturday between France and England following their disappointing semifinal losses. France has gone 6-2-1 in the previous nine head-to-head matches, including a 2-1 win in the 2022 World Cup. France is -110 to win in regulation and -200 to finish third. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.