Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Yankees, Dodgers-Mets, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Some of the MLB's most popular teams are in action on Saturday, featuring Yankees vs. Phillies (6:05 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Mets (7:15 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Phillies vs. Yankees betting preview



The Yankees have now won four of their last five games after opening a lengthy road trip with a 1-0 win in Philadelphia on Friday night. The lone run came courtesy of a Paul Goldschmidt home run, while star pitcher Cam Schlittler struck out 12 batters across 7.1 shutout innings. New York is a slight -125 road favorite in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 9. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Mets vs. Dodgers betting preview



The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers will take aim at their fourth consecutive win on Saturday evening after opening their three-game series against the Mets with a 4-2 win on Friday. Los Angeles has the best record in the majors this season, holding an 11-game lead over Arizona atop the NL West. Meanwhile, New York is in last place in the NL East and is 12 games out of a wild-card spot. The Dodgers are -155 road favorites for this 7:15 p.m. ET showdown on national television. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.