Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for USA vs. Turkiye, 2026 World Cup, on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup continues Thursday night, headlined by USA vs. Turkiye at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

USA will try to wrap up a perfect run through the group stage when it faces Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The co-hosts have already cruised to wins over Australia and Paraguay, securing their spot in the knockout round. A win in this match changes nothing for USA, while Turkiye has already been eliminated from the tournament.

Turkiye has not lacked opportunities to score, racking up 62 total shots with zero goals against Australia and Paraguay. Vincenzo Montella's squad will be trying to avoid three straight World Cup losses for the first time ever. USA is a -118 favorite in the Thursday World Cup odds at bet365, while Turkiye is +280 and a draw is +300. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.