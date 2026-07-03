Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for World Cup, Egypt-Australia, Messi, Argentina-Cape Verde Friday

The 2026 World Cup knockout round continues with three more matches on Friday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's World Cup schedule features Egypt vs. Australia (2 p.m. ET), Argentina vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m. ET) and Colombia vs. Ghana (9:30 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Egypt vs. Australia betting preview

Egypt and Australia are both seeking their first-ever World Cup knockout win on Friday, with this match scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Australia made its previous two appearances at this stage in 2006 and 2022, while Egypt is making its first knockout round appearance. Egypt is a +140 favorite to win in regulation and -160 to advance in the Friday World Cup odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Argentina vs. Cape Verde betting preview

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, and it has been flawless in its title defense thus far, going 3-0 in the group stage. Cape Verde has been one of the biggest stories of the tournament, going undefeated in a group that featured Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. However, Argentina is -700 to win in 90 minutes and -2000 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Colombia vs. Ghana betting preview

Colombia is eyeing its third consecutive trip to the Round of 16 after winning Group K with just one goal conceded. Ghana has only won one previous knockout match, which came when it beat USA in 2010. Colombia is a -230 favorite to win in regulation and -550 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.