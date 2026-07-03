Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for World Cup, Messi, Argentina-Cape Verde, Colombia-Ghana on Friday

The 2026 World Cup knockout round continues with two more matches on Friday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's World Cup schedule features Argentina vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m. ET) and Colombia vs. Ghana (9:30 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Argentina vs. Cape Verde betting preview

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, and it has been flawless in its title defense thus far, going 3-0 in the group stage. Cape Verde has been one of the biggest stories of the tournament, going undefeated in a group that featured Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. However, Argentina is -700 to win in 90 minutes and -2000 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Colombia vs. Ghana betting preview

Colombia is eyeing its third consecutive trip to the Round of 16 after winning Group K with just one goal conceded. Ghana has only won one previous knockout match, which came when it beat USA in 2010. Colombia is a -239 favorite to win in regulation and -600 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.