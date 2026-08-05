Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cardinals, Pirates-Brewers, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Wednesday's sports schedule is headlined by MLB matchups like Yankees vs. Cardinals (7:05 p.m. ET) and Brewers vs. Pirates (7:40 p.m. ET). Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA) is set to start for the Pirates, while the Brewers will counter with Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Yankees vs. Cardinals betting preview

The Yankees and Cardinals meet in the rubber match of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. ET after St. Louis notched a 13-7 win on Monday and New York responded with a 2-0 win on Tuesday. New York is 10-6 in its last 16 games, while St. Louis has dropped 13 of its last 18 games. The Yankees are -150 home favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Brewers vs. Pirates betting preview

The Brewers have a 5.5-game lead atop the National League Central, and they will try to maintain that advantage when they host rival Pittsburgh at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pirates ace Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA) is facing Brewers starter Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA) in an elite pitching matchup. The Brewers are -135 home favorites, with the over/under at 7, which is the lowest total of any game today. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.