Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Dodgers, 2026 World Cup, Open Championship on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a full slate of MLB action headlined by Yankees vs. Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, and you can also wager on the Open Championship along with Spain vs. Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday betting preview

Yankees vs. Dodgers betting preview



The Dodgers return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since winning the 2024 World Series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. They are coming off a second straight World Series title and return from the All-Star break with the best record in the majors. However, they are also riding their third three-game losing streak of the season and are 2-5 over their last seven games.

New York won four straight games prior to the break to trim its AL East deficit to three games. Star slugger Aaron Judge remains sidelined due to a fractured rib, and the Yankees are 18-19 without him. Los Angeles is a -115 road favorite in the Friday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 8. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

World Cup betting preview



The 2026 World Cup final is set for Sunday, as defending champion Argentina faces Spain in a star-studded showdown. Lionel Messi and Argentina got past England with a pair of late goals in the semifinals after Spain picked up a 2-0 win over France in the first semifinal. Spain is a -163 favorite to lift the trophy in the latest World Cup odds and +125 to win in regulation.

There is also the third-place match on Saturday between France and England following their disappointing semifinal losses. France has gone 6-2-1 in the previous nine head-to-head matches, including a 2-1 win in the 2022 World Cup. France is -110 to win in regulation and -225 to finish third, while Kylian Mbappe is -138 to score. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.