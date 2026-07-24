Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Yankees-Phillies, Mets-Dodgers, MLB betting on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's MLB schedule is headlined by Phillies vs. Yankees at 6:45 p.m. ET, while the Mets host the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday MLB betting preview

Phillies vs. Yankees betting preview



The Yankees open a 10-game road trip on Friday night after splitting a doubleheader with the Pirates on Wednesday. They continue to play without star slugger Aaron Judge (rib), but AL Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler will start this game on the mound. However, Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo is 9-4 with a 3.43 ERA and is backed by a better offense, so the Phillies are -140 favorites in the Friday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Mets vs. Dodgers betting preview



The defending World Series champion Dodgers are also in action on Friday, as they face the struggling Mets in New York at 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has won four of its last six games and holds a comfortable lead atop the NL West, while New York is in last place in the NL East and is well outside of the playoff picture. The Dodgers are -125 road favorites on Friday, with the over/under at 9. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.