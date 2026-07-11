Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Argentina-Switzerland, UFC 329 on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals conclude on Saturday evening with Argentina vs. Switzerland (9 p.m. ET) following England's 2-1 win over Norway. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

Argentina vs. Switzerland betting preview

Defending champion Argentina takes center stage at 9 p.m. ET when it faces Switzerland in Kansas City. Argentina became the first team in World Cup history to turn a two-plus goal deficit at the 78th minute into a regulation victory when it beat Egypt in the Round of 16. It has moved one step closer to becoming the first side since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups.

Switzerland is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954 after defeating Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16. This is the first time the Swiss have won two knockout matches in one World Cup, improving to 12-1-6 in its last 19 matches. Argentina is -150 to win in 90 minutes and -334 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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