Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues with three knockout round matches on Monday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Brazil face Japan at 1 p.m. ET, Germany play Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. ET and Morocco meet the Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Arguably the most exciting match of the Round of 32 is on Monday afternoon, as Brazil face Japan at 1 p.m. ET in Houston. Brazil has won the World Cup five times, while Japan has never won a match in the knockout round. The latest Monday World Cup odds at bet365 have Brazil priced as a -140 favorite on the 90-minute moneyline and -300 to qualify for the next round.

Then at 4:30 p.m. ET, four-time champions Germany plays its first knockout stage match since 2014 when it faces Paraguay in Foxborough. Paraguay has never scored in five knockout matches, and this is its first time at this stage of the tournament since 2010. Germany is -300 to win in 90 minutes and -600 to advance to the Round of 16.

Monday's slate concludes with Morocco facing the Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET in Monterrey. The Netherlands have advanced from the group stage in all 10 of their World Cup appearances, while Morocco made a run to the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup. The Netherlands are +125 to win on the 90-minute moneyline and -160 to qualify, with Morocco at +130 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.