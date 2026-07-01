Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England-DR Congo, USA-Bosnia on Wednesday

Wednesday's World Cup schedule is headlined by USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The day begins with England vs. DR Congo at noon ET and Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m. ET before wrapping up with Team USA vs. Bosnia in the Round of 32 at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

England vs. DR Congo opens Wednesday's slate at noon ET, as England tries to build on a Group L victory. This is uncharted territory for DR Congo, which has reached the knockout stage for the first time ever. England is a -330 favorite to win on the 90-minute moneyline and -900 to advance.

Belgium and Senegal square off at 4 p.m. ET in Seattle, with this being the first-ever meeting between these sides. Senegal snuck into the knockout round as the eighth-best third-place side, while Belgium topped Group G. Belgium is a +110 favorite to win in regulation and -175 to qualify for the Round of 16.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, USA takes center stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara. USA has lost seven of its last eight knockout matches, while Bosnia is making its first appearance at this stage of the tournament. The Wednesday World Cup odds at bet365 have USA priced at -250 to win in 90 minutes and -500 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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