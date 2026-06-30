Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Mexico vs. Ecuador on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's action wraps up with Mexico vs. Ecuador at 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest World Cup betting odds, Mexico are +120 money line favorites to win in regulation, and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Norway will seek its first-ever knockout round victory on Tuesday when it faces knockout debutant Ivory Coast at 1 p.m. ET. Erling Haaland and other key players rested in Norway's final group-stage match, while Ivory Coast advanced with a win over Curacao. Norway is a +105 favorite to win in regulation but a heavier -175 favorite to qualify.

Another Golden Boot contender is in action on Tuesday evening, as France's Kylian Mbappe faces Sweden at 5 p.m. ET. Mbappe headlines an attack that scored 10 times in three group-stage victories, while Sweden set a new team record with seven goals in three matches. The over/under for total goals on Tuesday is 3.5, and France is -900 to qualify.

Tuesday's schedule concludes with Mexico vs. Ecuador at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City. Mexico is riding a six-match winning streak and only faced five shots on target across its three group-stage matches. However, El Tri are only a -175 favorite to advance to the Round of 16. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.