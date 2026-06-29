Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Morocco on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup continues with Morocco vs. the Netherlands on Monday night, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET in Monterrey. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

The Netherlands went unbeaten in Group F to finish atop the standings, picking up wins over Sweden and Tunisia after opening the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Japan. They have advanced to the knockout round in each of their 10 appearances at the World Cup, reaching at least the quarterfinals in five of their last six attempts. The Netherlands bring an 11-match unbeaten streak into the knockout round.

Morocco has belief on its side as well, especially after making a run to the semifinals in 2022. The Atlas Lions scored four goals in a World Cup match for the first time in their history when they defeated Haiti their last time out. However, the Netherlands are -160 favorites to advance to the Round of 16, with Morocco at +130. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.