Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Spain-Belgium, MLB on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue on Friday afternoon with Spain vs. Belgium at 3 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule includes Cardinals vs. Braves and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Belgium betting preview

Spain avenged its 2025 UEFA Nations League final loss to Portugal with a last-minute winning goal in the Round of 16 earlier this week. Additionally, La Roja became the first team ever to record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets. They are back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, which was their only previous appearance at this stage.

Belgium became the first team at this year's tournament to rack up 100 total shots when it picked up a 4-1 win over USA in its Round of 16 match. The Red Devils are on a 12-0-6 run across their last 18 matches, averaging more than three goals per outing. However, Spain is a -167 favorite to win in regulation and -334 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

Braves vs. Cardinals betting preview

Atlanta won the final two games of its series in Pittsburgh earlier this week, maintaining a three-game lead over Philadelphia and Miami atop the National League East. The Braves head to St. Louis on Friday night for an 8:15 p.m. ET first pitch, with the Cardinals on a 1-5 run. Atlanta is a -165 road favorite, while the over/under is 8 in the Friday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting preview

The Dodgers have won five of their last seven games and have the best record in the majors heading into their 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch against Arizona on Friday night. Arizona had lost five out of seven games prior to a 3-1 win at San Diego on Thursday. Los Angeles is a heavy -270 favorite on Friday, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.