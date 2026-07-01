Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. USA faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with USA priced as a -500 favorite to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

USA has only won one match in the knockout round of the World Cup, but it has a chance to secure a second victory on home soil on Wednesday night. It won its first two matches in Group D to secure first place and book its spot in the knockout round before falling to Turkiye in an essentially meaningless match. Folarin Balogun is looking to become just the third USA player to score at least three goals in a single World Cup after scoring twice in this year's opener.

Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B, but a 3-1 victory over Qatar in its final match was enough to earn a spot in the knockout round. It has conceded six goals in the tournament, and no country has played more matches at the World Cup without recording a single clean sheet than Bosnia's six. USA is -264 to win in regulation and -500 to advance. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.