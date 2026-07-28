Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Braves-Mets, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's MLB schedule is loaded with 16 games, including Braves vs. Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET and Dodgers vs. Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Braves vs. Mets betting preview



New York has been the worst team in the National League East this season, but it beat first-place Atlanta in a 14-3 blowout on Monday night. The Mets will try to claim the series when the teams meet at 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Atlanta is a -160 road favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 7.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Mariners betting preview



The defending World Series champion Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Mets on Sunday before having the day off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday night in a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch against Seattle. The Mariners wrapped up their four-game series with the Rangers on Monday afternoon, losing three of those four games. Los Angeles is a -180 home favorite on Tuesday, with the over/under at 9.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.