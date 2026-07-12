Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Padres-Blue Jays, MLB on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's MLB schedule is the final day before the All-Star Break, bringing matchups like Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and Padres vs. Blue Jays, which both start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting preview

Los Angeles is the reigning World Series champion and has the best record in the MLB this season, but it is scuffling heading into the All-Star Break. The Dodgers have lost four of their last six games, including the first two games of their three-game set against the Diamondbacks. Los Angeles is a -230 favorite in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 9.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Padres vs. Blue Jays betting preview

San Diego and Toronto are both sitting just outside the playoff picture in their respective leagues, making Sunday's game a crucial one. The Padres are 4.5 games back of the final National League wild-card spot, while the Blue Jays are 1.5 games back of the final American League wild-card spot. Toronto is a -130 favorite on Sunday in a matchup between Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.32 ERA) and San Diego's German Marquez (4-2, 5.02 ERA). Claim $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.