Bet365 bonus code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Nationals-Braves, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB betting on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are a pair of MLB games on national television on Thursday night, as the Braves host the Nationals at 7:15 p.m. ET before the Dodgers and Mariners wrap up their three-game series at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

Braves vs. Nationals betting preview



The Braves salvaged their series against the Mets with a 1-0 win on Wednesday to maintain a 6.5-game lead over Philadelphia atop the National League East, while the Nationals lost two out of three against the Blue Jays and are 8.5 games behind Atlanta. Thursday marks the beginning of a four-game weekend series between Atlanta and Washington, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -160 favorite in the Thursday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 10. Claim $150 in bonus bets for MLB betting with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Dodgers vs. Mariners betting preview



The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers face the Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET to wrap up Thursday's slate. Seattle took the opener in a 7-6 final on Tuesday, but Los Angeles bounced back with a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Dodgers are -160 home favorites on Thursday, with the over/under at 8.5. Bet MLB games and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.